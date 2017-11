Going to the vet is something most pets don't look forward to.

Being taken away from home and suddenly placed into a strange, sterile environment with people they aren't very familiar with is scary and stressful for our little buddies, if not terrifying. Ruby the dog was feeling the same back in May, right before her spay surgery at the Fox Hollow Animal Hospital in Lakewood, Colorado.

The poor thing was really agitated and nervous. But that's where the sweet and talented Dr. Ross Henderson came in with his guitar and started singing to calm her down. Watch the incredibly precious moment below.

I wouldn't be surprised if Ruby didn't want to leave after that performance! Thanks, Dr. Henderson, for everything you do to make sure your patients are comfortable and happy.