Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Sinkholes Are At It Again! Elderly Couple Escapes When Car Is Swallowed By The Earth

JUNE 16, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

On June 10, 79-year-old Janet Coyne and her husband, 81-year-old Vincent, were about to drive away from a Checkers restaurant in Ocala, Florida, when the front end of their car dropped into the parking lot.

Unfortunately for the elderly couple, they'd been in the wrong place at the wrong time when a sinkhole opened up -- but they were fast enough to jump out of the car before it was swallowed by the huge hole.

Heavy rains had hit earlier that day, flooding the area with an estimated 6.7 inches of water.

Heavy rains had hit earlier that day, flooding the area with an estimated 6.7 inches of water.

Facebook / Ocala Fire Rescue

City officials say that limerock had eroded underneath the drainage system, causing the area to collapse.

City officials say that limerock had eroded underneath the drainage system, causing the area to collapse.

Facebook / Ocala Fire Rescue

The drain simply couldn't hold the amount of water coming in from the overwhelming rain.

The drain simply couldn't hold the amount of water coming in from the overwhelming rain.

Facebook / Ocala Fire Rescue

The resulting sinkhole reportedly caused a gas line to rupture.

The resulting sinkhole reportedly caused a gas line to rupture.

Facebook / Ocala Fire Rescue

People were evacuated from the Gaitway Plaza, but it and the surrounding streets were reopened after the line was clamped.

People were evacuated from the Gaitway Plaza, but it and the surrounding streets were reopened after the line was clamped.

Facebook / Ocala Fire Rescue

Watch the footage taken of the car slowly sinking into the gaping hole below.

(via Daily Mail)

Yikes! Well, I'm glad that nobody got hurt during this scary collapse. Share if you would've been freaked out in the couple's shoes.

Trending Now

Their Baby Can't Breathe On His Own Or Move Much, But They Aren't Giving Up Hope

Trending Now

This Child Accidentally Put A Van In Gear. What Happened Next Is A Total Tragedy.

Weird Photo Of A Husky Brings Up An Important Point For Pet Parents This Summer

Load another article