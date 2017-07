Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

With ears like this, it’s hard to believe that this adorable Fennec fox can’t seem to follow simple directions.

Eevee's owners tried to help the tiny critter learn to sit over the course of four days. Armed with a handful of snacks, they worked and worked to no avail. But as time went on, the nugget became more aware of what was asked of her. Those big ears can listen after all!

Look at her! She's a pro now.

I really am having a hard time getting over how cute she is! Life is awful, but at least the internet is full of videos like this.