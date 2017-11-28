Ad Blocker Detected

This Hilarious Little Girl Is Pretty Skeptical Of The Whole 'Santa Claus' Thing

NOVEMBER 28, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
LIFE
See more stories..

It's that time of year again: the one where parents pull out the myth of Santa Claus.

Santa can be used to create Christmas magic or to encourage kids to be on their best behavior as we enter the holiday season. Still, if you think about it, the whole idea of Santa Claus doesn't really make sense. I guess that's why we grow out of it so quickly.

One little girl is already so over the lies, though. You may have seen Mila before -- she's a bonafide viral sensation known for her sassy attitude and speeches on a bunch of different topics. And boy does she have a lot to say about Jolly Old Saint Nick.

"What is even the deal with Santa Claus?" Preach, girl!

Facebook / Love What Matters

I love it. When did you stop believing in Santa Claus? Let us know in the comments!

