This Hilarious Little Girl Is Pretty Skeptical Of The Whole 'Santa Claus' Thing

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

It's that time of year again: the one where parents pull out the myth of Santa Claus.

Santa can be used to create Christmas magic or to encourage kids to be on their best behavior as we enter the holiday season. Still, if you think about it, the whole idea of Santa Claus doesn't really make sense. I guess that's why we grow out of it so quickly.

One little girl is already so over the lies, though. You may have seen Mila before -- she's a bonafide viral sensation known for her sassy attitude and speeches on a bunch of different topics. And boy does she have a lot to say about Jolly Old Saint Nick.

"What is even the deal with Santa Claus?" Preach, girl!

I love it. When did you stop believing in Santa Claus? Let us know in the comments!