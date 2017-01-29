One of my biggest fears about skiing as a kid was completely losing control and tumbling down the mountain.

Watching my parents ski down black diamond slopes -- which looked absolutely terrifying and impossible to master -- didn't do much to quell my dread. Luckily, I never experienced a serious mishap, but this guy can't exactly say the same.

Devin Stratton was enjoying a beautiful day on the slopes when his world literally turned upside down. Unfortunately, he realized too late that he was skiing straight off of a cliff.



It's a damn good thing he was wearing a helmet -- he didn't even get any bruises!

Except for some broken gear and a lost ski, he walked away completely unscathed. Be sure to SHARE this story if you're amazed that he wasn't hurt!