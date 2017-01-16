Ad Blocker Detected

15 Skiing And Snowboarding Fails That'll Make You Laugh (At Other People's Pain)

JANUARY 16, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

I've been a skier most of my life, but I did give snowboarding a try once in my teenage years.

Not long after I started making my way downhill, I realized that I had no clue what I was doing. I faceplanted hard onto the snow, and then, to my utter humiliation, I started crying in front of everyone. My accident, though, has nothing on what happened to these poor souls.

Don't be surprised if you feel like taking a break from the slopes after seeing these 15 skiing and snowboarding fails, because they'll definitely make you cringe.

1. Man, that's gotta hurt.

2. If snow rash is a thing, this guy definitely has it.

3. To be fair, his friend was standing way too close.

4. Almost made it!

5. If only the snow was as soft as it looks.

6. Well, that's embarrassing.

7. Hole in one!

8. Can you imagine what would've happened if he wasn't wearing a helmet? (Warning: This video contains graphic language.)

9. I'd be screaming, too.

10. How we all feel when Monday comes way too fast.

11. You might wanna put some ice on that.

12. "No, I don't got this."

13. The music couldn't be more appropriate.

14. Snowboarding versus skiing in literal form.

15. I really hope that wasn't the sound of his leg breaking.

I'll give them one thing -- they're definitely brave. Be sure to share this with all your friends who love to ski and snowboard!

