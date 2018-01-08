Someone Held A Phone Over This Woman's Tattoo And Made Something So Cool Happen

We all have our own mementos of things we treasure the most.
For many, it's an object that reminds us of people or places we love, maybe even a meaningful tattoo. Some people, on the other hand, prefer something that can be heard. For example, plenty of people keep a recorded message from a loved one who's passed away. But what if you could have both -- a visual and auditory keepsake in one? That's exactly what you'll get with a Skin Motion tattoo.
What makes these tattoos so special isn't just that they're created from a real sound wave, but that the clip can be played with an app. This woman will be able to hear her late grandmother's voice anytime she wants by holding her phone over the tattoo.
My grandma passed away my junior year of high school. A month before she passed, she left me a voicemail wishing me happy birthday. Today I got that exact waveform tattooed across my heart, and I am able to play it just by holding my camera over it❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/nwoQ2Bn1DM— ✨s.o.s. (@sakyrahhh) January 3, 2018