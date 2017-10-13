Ad Blocker Detected

Think Skull Makeup Has To Be Scary? She Gives The Halloween Trend A Glamorous Spin.

OCTOBER 13, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
CULTURE

Faces painted to look like ghoulish skulls are a common sight every Halloween, but this woman's unique creations are much more stunning than creepy.

London-based makeup artist Vanessa Davis, also known as the Skulltress, is incredibly talented when it comes to creating glamorous, skull-inspired looks. She found her inspiration a couple of years ago when, for her Halloween costume, she decided to use makeup to transform her face into a skull. It turned out so pretty that she's been making new variations ever since. They're seriously amazing.

Check out some of her most incredible looks below, some of which take six to 10 hours to complete!

Something tells me I'd fail miserably if I attempted to recreate any of these. Be sure to check out more of Davis' beautiful work on Instagram and Facebook!

