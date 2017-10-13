Think Skull Makeup Has To Be Scary? She Gives The Halloween Trend A Glamorous Spin.

Faces painted to look like ghoulish skulls are a common sight every Halloween, but this woman's unique creations are much more stunning than creepy.
London-based makeup artist Vanessa Davis, also known as the Skulltress, is incredibly talented when it comes to creating glamorous, skull-inspired looks. She found her inspiration a couple of years ago when, for her Halloween costume, she decided to use makeup to transform her face into a skull. It turned out so pretty that she's been making new variations ever since. They're seriously amazing.