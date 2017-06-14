My idea of fun is a relaxing night of playing video games or binging on my favorite Netflix series. This guy's couldn't be more different (or terrifying).

Oleg Sherstyachenko, also known as Oleg Cricket, is a 25-year-old Russian thrill seeker who regularly performs stunts dangerous enough to kill him with one wrong move, but that's what makes it so enjoyable for him. In one of his more recent videos, he records himself riding a hoverboard and pulling off tricks at the edge of a skyscraper in Hong Kong -- and watching it is enough to make anyone afraid of heights.

Watch as Oleg risks hurtling to his death over and over while pulling off insane tricks below. This is one thing I'm happy to say I'd never want to try!

