Some dogs love riding down snowy hills with their humans, while others are much too anxious to step one foot on the sled.

This two-year-old dog from Bogart, Georgia, on the other hand, will gladly do it on one condition. Earlier this month, he joined his family for a day of sledding and watched as they sped down the hill. At some point, he acted as if he wanted to go with them, so his dad tried to coax the pup onto his lap.

However, this cutie made it clear he'd much rather ride on Dad's back.

video-player-present

How adorable was that? I'm honestly surprised he stayed so calm on the way down!