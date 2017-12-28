Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Husband Proves His Wife Is Absolutely No Fun On Road Trips With Hilarious Photo Set

DECEMBER 28, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

For some, long road trips are a great way to see the sights, converse and play games with your fellow passengers. For others, like this guy's wife, it's the perfect opportunity to catch up on some beauty sleep.

Redditor MrMagoo21 has driven to a number of different places with his wife, but each of their trips share one thing in common -- the fact that she's zonked out practically the entire time spent on the road, to her husband's amusement. It happens so frequently and predictably that MrMagoo21 has taken to documenting her vacation snoozes in a hilarious series of photos. But before we get to the meat of it, please remember that it's never safe to use your phone while driving.

Scroll down and check out MrMagoo21's collection of car time slumbers below, featuring his lovely wife. Looks like this lady can sleep through anything!

Scroll down and check out MrMagoo21's collection of car time slumbers below, featuring his lovely wife. Looks like this lady can sleep through anything!

Reddit / MrMagoo21

Reddit / MrMagoo21

Reddit / MrMagoo21

Reddit / MrMagoo21

Reddit / MrMagoo21

Reddit / MrMagoo21

Reddit / MrMagoo21

Reddit / MrMagoo21

Reddit / MrMagoo21

Reddit / MrMagoo21

Reddit / MrMagoo21

Reddit / MrMagoo21

Reddit / MrMagoo21

Reddit / MrMagoo21

Reddit / MrMagoo21

Reddit / MrMagoo21

Reddit / MrMagoo21

Reddit / MrMagoo21

Reddit / MrMagoo21

Reddit / MrMagoo21

Reddit / MrMagoo21

I identify with this woman so much. There's just something about the motion of moving on the road that makes for the perfect nap-time conditions. Looks like MrMagoo21 is on permanent driving duty.

Trending Now

Adorable Dad Makes The Most Of His Four-Legged Grandchild On Hilarious Day Out

Trending Now

What This Single Mom's Professor Offered To Do For Her Brought Her To Tears

What Happened At This Walmart Is Like, The Opposite Of What The Holidays Are All About

He Didn't Just Stack A Bunch Of Rafts To Move Them. Watch What He Does In The Water.

What These Two Sound Like Singing Together Is The Opposite Of What You'd Expect

This Bear Was About To Drown So One Creative Boater Helped It Out In The Coolest Way

The Story Behind This Girl's Performance Is Something No Kid Should Have To Face

These Elephants Went To Some Desperate Measures To Escape Angry Villagers

This Poor Baby Could've Suffocated After Her Mom Tried To Send Her Through The Mail

Toddlers And Trampolines May Not Mix For This Terrifying Reason

Police Are Searching For This Man After Finding The Bodies Of People Close To Him

Instagram's 'Hugging Dog' And Her Dad Lose Everything In Christmas Day Fire

This Is The Weird Way Your Birth Month Could Affect Your Health Down The Road

What This Guy Found Inside A Vending Machine Definitely Isn't Your Typical Snack

Friend Walks Into Horrific Scene When New Parents Don't Show Up For Holiday Event

I Can Barely Flip Eggs Without Cracking Them, But What This Artist Can Do Is Mind-Blowing

Load another article