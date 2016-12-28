Sometimes, trying to get to sleep in a household with cats is a difficult task -- trust me.

Zoologist Dolph C. Volker didn't care about that fact when he decided to have a week-long sleepover with two adult cheetahs, Faith and Eden. Volker says he did it to observe their nighttime behaviors. The cheetahs trusted him enough to include him in their grooming practices, give him love bites, and snuggle him each night as they all went to sleep.

According to Volker, the cheetahs probably saw him as a parent figure since they've been raised by humans their entire lives.

They treated him just like family, even getting jealous if he spent more time with one cat than the other.

If you have a cat, you'll probably recognize a lot of these behaviors. Remember, though, that these cats feast on flesh, not Meow Mix.

