If You Have A Tissue On Hand, You Can Make Your Baby Fall Asleep In A Minute Or Less

DECEMBER 1, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
As any parent will tell you, getting your son or daughter to fall asleep can be a never-ending process.

And while baby bloggers and parenting books will suggest everything from hot milk to the swaddling technique, one couple has figured out a surefire way to put your infant to sleep in less than a minute's time. All you need to pull off this awesome parenting hack is a relaxed baby and a single tissue.

Watch as this little cutie drifts off to dreamland!

video-player-present

Okay, I doubt that'd work every time, but seeing the technique in action is too cute for my heart to handle. Now I feel like I need a nap.

Giphy

