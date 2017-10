As kids, we often learned things the hard way.

For example, when I was a little girl, I was forbidden from using knives. I was supposed to ask for an adult's help instead. I didn't listen to my parents and when they weren't looking, used one anyway to cut a few slices of cheese to snack on. I ended up slicing my palm open. Like me, this little boy also learned a painful lesson.

While he probably wasn't injured at all, I doubt he'll forget why it's not a good idea to go head first down a slide.

Ouch! I'm guessing that didn't feel too great. Don't you love it when life hits you smack-dab in the face?