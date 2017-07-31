Woman Gets Adorable (And Painful) Surprise When Her Dog Sees Her On A Slip N' Slide

Those of us who have dogs love them for their sweet, goofy natures -- but at times, it'd be nice if they could realize that excitedly slamming into us doesn't really feel all that great.

I can't tell you how many times I've come home and been bombarded by big pups who can't stop themselves from crushing my feet with their paws or nearly knocking me over in their attempts to jump up and lick my face. This chick knows exactly what I'm talking about.

She was enjoying a fun ride down a Slip N' Slide on a hot summer day when her enthusiastic pup came out of nowhere and basically mowed her down. Watch the cringeworthy moment below.

Dogs. Gotta love them, even if they are oblivious to the fact that they're causing us physical pain.

Giphy