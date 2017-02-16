I've always thought that sloths are some of the coolest animals in the world.

No one can make them move more quickly than they want to, they eat all day, and they just hang around. They're really living their best lives! Sometimes, though, sloth babies get abandoned or injured and are unable to fend for themselves. That's when the Sloth Sanctuary of Costa Rica steps in to help.

The Sloth Sanctuary "advocates for the protection and rehabilitation of sloths in recovery" and educates the public about the importance of the species to the Costa Rican environment.







They help their sloths recover, and then the cuties eventually get to play outside and bond with other sloths going through similar struggles.







Read More: This Unbearably Adorable Sloth Just Took The Cutest Selfie In History

And they make the most adorable noises. I didn't know what a sloth sounded like, and now I can't stop listening!

video-player-present

(via Distractify)

For a couch potato like me, sloths are true inspirations. Be sure to share these babies with your animal-loving friends!

Giphy