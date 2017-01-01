Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

She Put Some Towels Into Her Slow-Cooker For A Genius At-Home Spa Remedy

JANUARY 1, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

As far as I'm concerned, slow-cookers are the holy grail of making delicious meals.

When I was a kid, my mouth would water every time my mom used her Crock-Pot because I couldn't wait to taste whatever she was cooking. I've only really considered the appliance's usefulness when it comes to food, but as it turns out, these bad boys do a whole lot more than that.

From making homemade lip balm to sanitizing baby toys, here are 12 alternative uses for your slow-cooker. Click the links in the headings below for more details!

1. Use your Crock-Pot to make a batch of homemade soap!

Read More: When You Put These Things On Your Stove, You Can Make Your Home Smell Heavenly!

2. Never buy lip balm again and just make it yourself by melting beeswax, coconut oil, and vitamin E oil in your slow-cooker on low to medium heat. After letting the mixture cool, add a few drops of any essential oil, then use an eyedropper to fill tubes or small tubs with lids. Just keep them upright until they're set and you're good to go!

Trending Now

Watch This Disturbing Video Of A Woman Going Through Animal Testing Procedures

Trending Now

You'll Want To Forget These 13 Horrifying Parenting Stories From 2016

This Sweet Dog Was Barely Alive When She Was Rescued -- Wait 'Til You See Her Now!

People Are Posting Pictures Of Their Pets Before And After Being Called A Good Boy

After Overcoming Addiction, She Looks Completely Transformed -- You'll Be Blown Away

This Volcano's Lava Is Cool Enough That You Can Fall In...And Survive!

Cancer Patient Wins Free Pizza For A Year And Does Something Amazing With His Prize

Ladies -- If You Think Your Period Sucks, Just Look At What These Women Endure

This One Simple Thing Could Help You Fight Off Colds And Infections Better

This Woman Was Given Months To Live...Then An Unexpected Pregnancy Shrunk Her Rare Tumors

You Don't Like A Holiday Gift And You Didn't Get A Receipt -- Here's What You Can Do

This Is Maybe Not What You Want To See When You're Waiting For Your Food

Children's Choir Totally Nails A Christmas Classic -- WOW!

Load another article