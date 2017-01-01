She Put Some Towels Into Her Slow-Cooker For A Genius At-Home Spa Remedy

As far as I'm concerned, slow-cookers are the holy grail of making delicious meals.
When I was a kid, my mouth would water every time my mom used her Crock-Pot because I couldn't wait to taste whatever she was cooking. I've only really considered the appliance's usefulness when it comes to food, but as it turns out, these bad boys do a whole lot more than that.
From making homemade lip balm to sanitizing baby toys, here are 12 alternative uses for your slow-cooker. Click the links in the headings below for more details!
1. Use your Crock-Pot to make a batch of homemade soap!
