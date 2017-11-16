Ad Blocker Detected

18 Slow Cooker Recipes That Will Steal The Show At Thanksgiving Dinner

NOVEMBER 16, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
See more stories..

Thanksgiving is that one day a year where it's socially acceptable to eat copious amounts of food in front of your family without any judgment whatsoever.

However, prior to the big feast, the stress involved in ensuring the meal makes it from kitchen to the dinner table can be too much for even the most calm and collected person. But when it comes to making Thanksgiving dinner easy and hassle free, why not take advantage of your crock-pot? If your slow cooker can help produce quality meals and side dishes without much prep every other day of the year, then why not use it on the one day where food is the star of the show?

So to help get your slow cooker Thanksgiving started, here are 18 crock-pot recipes that the entire family is sure to gobble down.

1. Slow Cooker Turkey Breast

<a href="https://innocentdelight.com/slow-cooker-turkey-breast/" target="_blank">Slow Cooker Turkey Breast</a>

Flickr / scott feldstein

2. Slow Cooker Glazed Ham

<a href="https://www.lecremedelacrumb.com/slow-cooker-glazed-ham/" target="_blank">Slow Cooker Glazed Ham</a><a href="https://www.lecremedelacrumb.com/slow-cooker-glazed-ham/" target="_blank"></a>

Flickr / @joefoodie

3. Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

<a href="http://littlespicejar.com/roasted-garlic-mashed-potatoes-slow-cooker/" target="_blank">Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes</a>

Flickr / libraryrachel

4. Thanksgiving Stuffing In The Slow Cooker

<a href="https://nourishingjoy.com/thanksgiving-stuffing-slow-cooker/" target="_blank">Thanksgiving Stuffing In The Slow Cooker</a>

Flickr / Steve Johnson

5. Slow Cooker Honey Cinnamon Carrots

<a href="https://www.fivehearthome.com/slow-cooker-honey-cinnamon-carrots-holiday-easter-side-dish-recipe/" target="_blank">Slow Cooker Honey Cinnamon Carrots</a>

Flickr / Scott Veg

6. Slow Cooker Butternut Squash Soup

<a href="https://www.gimmesomeoven.com/slow-cooker-butternut-squash-soup-recipe/" target="_blank">Slow Cooker Butternut Squash Soup</a>

Flickr / Sarah Marriage

7. Slow Cooker Creamed Corn

<a href="http://www.thekitchn.com/how-to-make-slow-cooker-creamed-corn-recipe-222083" target="_blank">Slow Cooker Creamed Corn</a>

Flickr / stu_spivack

8. Slow Cooker Green Bean Casserole

<a href="https://www.themagicalslowcooker.com/slow-cooker-green-bean-casserole/" target="_blank">Slow Cooker Green Bean Casserole</a><a href="https://www.themagicalslowcooker.com/slow-cooker-green-bean-casserole/" target="_blank"></a>

Flickr / lotherington

9. Mashed Cauliflower With Garlic, Parmesan Cheese, Olive Oil And Chives

<a href="https://www.365daysofcrockpot.com/recipe-for-slow-cooker-mashed/" target="_blank">Mashed Cauliflower With Garlic, Parmesan Cheese, Olive Oil And Chives</a>

Flickr / Rooey202

10. Slow Cooker Macaroni And Cheese

<a href="https://iheartrecipes.com/best-slow-cooker-macaroni-and-cheese-recipe-how-to-make/" target="_blank">Slow Cooker Macaroni And Cheese</a>

Flickr / Steve Johnson

11. Slow Cooker Brussels Sprouts With Maple Syrup, Cranberries, And Feta

<a href="https://www.wellplated.com/slow-cooker-brussels-sprouts/" target="_blank">Slow Cooker Brussels Sprouts With Maple Syrup, Cranberries, And Feta</a>

Flickr / Rusty Clark ~ 100K Photos

12. Apple And Cranberry Stuffed Acorn Squash

<a href="http://www.recipe4living.com/recipes/apple_and_cranberry_stuffed_acorn_squash.htm/" target="_blank">Apple And Cranberry Stuffed Acorn Squash</a>

Recipe 4 Living

13. Slow Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole

<a href="https://lifemadesweeter.com/sweet-potato-casserole/" target="_blank">Slow Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole</a>

Flickr / Laura Blankenship

14. Slow Cooker Cranberry Apple Cider

<a href="https://www.thereciperebel.com/slow-cooker-cranberry-apple-cider/" target="_blank">Slow Cooker Cranberry Apple Cider</a>

Flickr / Tom Ipri

15. Easy Crock-Pot Fried Apples

<a href="https://www.anightowlblog.com/easy-crock-pot-fried-apples/" target="_blank">Easy Crock-Pot Fried Apples</a>

Flickr / bob walker

16. Slow Cooker Cranberry Sauce

<a href="https://www.gimmesomeoven.com/slow-cooker-cranberry-sauce-recipe/" target="_blank">Slow Cooker Cranberry Sauce</a>

Flickr / Didriks

17. Crustless Pumpkin Pie

<a href="https://www.recipesthatcrock.com/crock-pot-crustless-pumpkin-pie/#_a5y_p=2743903" target="_blank">Crustless Pumpkin Pie</a>

Flickr / Gail

18. Slow Cooker Pecan Pie

<a href="https://skinnyms.com/slow-cooker-pecan-pie/" target="_blank">Slow Cooker Pecan Pie</a>

Flickr / timlewisnm

If you're like everyone my family, then you already have a whole army of slow cookers at your disposal, so why not have a crock-pot Thanksgiving this year? Which of these delectable dishes will you be bringing to the table?

