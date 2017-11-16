18 Slow Cooker Recipes That Will Steal The Show At Thanksgiving Dinner

Thanksgiving is that one day a year where it's socially acceptable to eat copious amounts of food in front of your family without any judgment whatsoever.
However, prior to the big feast, the stress involved in ensuring the meal makes it from kitchen to the dinner table can be too much for even the most calm and collected person. But when it comes to making Thanksgiving dinner easy and hassle free, why not take advantage of your crock-pot? If your slow cooker can help produce quality meals and side dishes without much prep every other day of the year, then why not use it on the one day where food is the star of the show?
So to help get your slow cooker Thanksgiving started, here are 18 crock-pot recipes that the entire family is sure to gobble down.
1. Slow Cooker Turkey Breast
2. Slow Cooker Glazed Ham
3. Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes
4. Thanksgiving Stuffing In The Slow Cooker
5. Slow Cooker Honey Cinnamon Carrots
6. Slow Cooker Butternut Squash Soup
7. Slow Cooker Creamed Corn
8. Slow Cooker Green Bean Casserole
9. Mashed Cauliflower With Garlic, Parmesan Cheese, Olive Oil And Chives
10. Slow Cooker Macaroni And Cheese
11. Slow Cooker Brussels Sprouts With Maple Syrup, Cranberries, And Feta
12. Apple And Cranberry Stuffed Acorn Squash
13. Slow Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole
14. Slow Cooker Cranberry Apple Cider
15. Easy Crock-Pot Fried Apples
16. Slow Cooker Cranberry Sauce
17. Crustless Pumpkin Pie