Speeding drivers are a problem you'll encounter on any road. But so are the people who drive way under the speed limit, especially on freeways and highways.

Trooper Ben with the Kansas Highway Patrol sees a lot of drivers who don't follow or have a grasp on the rules of the road, including those who fail to speed up while merging onto an interstate. In fact, it's such a common sight for him that he decided to create a quick video explaining why this is an issue.

"It's called an acceleration lane, people!"

As someone who's been "jacked up" by slow-going drivers on the freeway, I wholeheartedly agree with his sentiments. Speed limits aren't just there to stop us from going too fast!