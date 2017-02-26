Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

There’s nothing I find more disgusting than someone chewing with their mouth open while eating in public.

It’s always been one of my major pet peeves, and whenever I catch a relative or friend in the act, I’m quick to point out the gross habit. But though I find that repulsive, I don’t mind at all when this slow loris takes a bite of his food without worrying about his manners. The tiny, lovable animal is so adorable, in fact, that I almost don't notice that he chews with his mouth open!

Just when you think the cuteness is done, he picks up more banana and the entire cycle starts again. And can we take a moment to appreciate that tongue?

video-player-present

I don’t know about you guys, but this video definitely made my day. Be sure to share this with your loved ones if you feel the same way!