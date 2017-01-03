Watching Her Take The Slowest Trip Ever Down A Slide Will Leave You In Stitches

One of the best parts of going to the playground as a kid is zooming down the slide.

When we were little, my sister and I would climb our play set and take turns sliding all afternoon. It's amazing to see kids discover the slide for the first time. The smiles on their faces are huge as the speed gives them a thrill. One little girl recently had a totally different experience for her first ride on a slide, and you won't be able to keep a straight face when you see it.

Her parents push her down, and at first you might think it's slow motion, but it's actually the slowest slide ever.

video-player-present

Read More: Little Girl Steals Her Mom's Phone While She's Sleeping And Buys Herself Presents

Her parents can't keep it together and I can't either! Hopefully next time will be way more exciting. Share this video with friends and family if it made you smile.