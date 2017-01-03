Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Watching Her Take The Slowest Trip Ever Down A Slide Will Leave You In Stitches

JANUARY 3, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

One of the best parts of going to the playground as a kid is zooming down the slide.

When we were little, my sister and I would climb our play set and take turns sliding all afternoon. It's amazing to see kids discover the slide for the first time. The smiles on their faces are huge as the speed gives them a thrill. One little girl recently had a totally different experience for her first ride on a slide, and you won't be able to keep a straight face when you see it.

Her parents push her down, and at first you might think it's slow motion, but it's actually the slowest slide ever.

video-player-present

News Distribution Network

Read More: Little Girl Steals Her Mom's Phone While She's Sleeping And Buys Herself Presents

Her parents can't keep it together and I can't either! Hopefully next time will be way more exciting. Share this video with friends and family if it made you smile.

Trending Now

When His Brother Was Trapped Underneath A Dresser, He Kept His Cool And Saved Him

Trending Now

The Bizarre Histories Of Wedding Traditions We All Know And Love

Load another article