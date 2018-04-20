Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

British Company Releases Pictures Of World’s First 'Smart Condoms'

APRIL 20, 2018
LIFE

These days, most people have some kind of smart device, whether it be a phone, watch, or something that helps you track your daily steps.

And now, men everywhere are about to have access to what's been called the "Fitbit" for a man’s penis. Yep, you read that right. The company British Condoms has developed i.Con, the world’s first smart condom.

"Have you ever wondered how many calories you’re burning during intercourse? How many thrusts? Speed of your thrusts? The duration of your sessions? Frequency? How many different positions you use in the period of a week, month or year? Ever wondered how you stack up to other people from around the world?" the company wrote on the device's product page. "Welcome to the future of wearable technology in the bedroom."

The i.Con is said to track a number of things during sexual intercourse, including the number of calories burned, the speed of the man’s thrust, and the duration of the session. British Condoms even claims it can detect STD's.

The i.Con is said to track a number of things during sexual intercourse, including the number of calories burned, the speed of the man&rsquo;s thrust, and the duration of the session. British Condoms even claims it can detect STD's.

British Condoms

The company logs the data that it receives from the high-tech rubber bracelet that is placed on the condom, then sends it to the user’s smartphone.

The company logs the data that it receives from the high-tech rubber bracelet that is placed on the condom, then sends it to the user&rsquo;s smartphone.

British Condoms

A normal condom still needs to be used, but the rubber band is very flexible to ensure maximum comfort for all sizes. It's also waterproof.

A normal condom still needs to be used, but the rubber band is very flexible to ensure maximum comfort for all sizes. It's also waterproof.

British Condoms

(via Providr)

Men, would you try the i.Con? According to Metro News, over 900,000 people have already written to express interest in this gadget. Learn more about the device by clicking here.

Trending Now

All Kinds Of Things Get Mailed, But They Were Stunned When They Saw This Package

Trending Now

It Looked Like Hope Was Lost For This Butterfly, But Check Out What One Guy Managed To Do

Load another article