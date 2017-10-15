Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

We All Know Orangutans Are Smart, But What One Asked A Woman To Do Is Incredible

OCTOBER 15, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Orangutans are among the smartest animals in the world.

They can recognize themselves, choose branches they know can support their body weight, keep track of what gifts they've exchanged with each other, and have been observed using a variety of tools. To witness a creature demonstrating such intelligence is incredible, which is something one woman experienced when she went to the Indiana Zoo with her boyfriend.

While visiting Rocky the orangutan, Darci Miller noticed how curious he seemed to be about her bandages. "The orangutan was completely interested in my burn scars and recent surgery sights," she said. "I am a burn survivor from 2015."

While visiting Rocky the orangutan, Darci Miller noticed how curious he seemed to be about her bandages. "The orangutan was completely interested in my burn scars and recent surgery sights," she <a href="https://rumble.com/v3gzsj-curious-orangutan-interacts-with-burn-victim.html" target="_blank">said</a>. "I am a burn survivor from 2015."

Rumble / Newsflare

He would point at the bandage as if asking her to show him what was underneath. When she leaned closer, he studied her shoulder in fascination.

He would point at the bandage as if asking her to show him what was underneath. When she leaned closer, he studied her shoulder in fascination.

Rumble / Newsflare

Check out their amazing encounter below.

video-player-present

According to zookeepers, this is normal behavior for Rocky. I can only hope that with his obvious intelligence, he gets plenty of enrichment to keep his mind busy.

Trending Now

This Baby's Death Was Tragic And Shocking. Now Police Say They Suspect Foul Play.

Trending Now

After This Romantic Proposal, This Happy Couple Was Asked To Leave The Premises

Load another article