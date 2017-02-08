Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Imagine if you were only allowed to eat one thing for the rest of your life. Now, if you're like me, you'd probably spend your free time dreaming up smart ways to get at a new morsel of goodness every now and then.

Well, this orca whale and I have a lot in common.

He was sick and tired of being fed small fish every day, so he took it upon himself to find a new source of protein. When a flock of birds took up residence near his watery home, he lured a feathery treat his way in the smartest manner ever. Watch closely or you just might miss how he gets one to stray too close to his chompers...

Read More: He Was Left Swimming Without A Lifejacket, But The Unlikeliest Hero Came To His Aid



video-player-present

Did you catch it? I had to watch a few times...

The whale spits out a fish and waits for one of the birds to go after it! That poor bird didn't know what hit him. If you're a fan of this whale's sneaky attack, don't forget to SHARE this video with your friends.