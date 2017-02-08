Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Watch Carefully Or You'll Miss What This Smart Whale Did...I Had To Watch 3 Times!

FEBRUARY 8, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Imagine if you were only allowed to eat one thing for the rest of your life. Now, if you're like me, you'd probably spend your free time dreaming up smart ways to get at a new morsel of goodness every now and then.

Well, this orca whale and I have a lot in common.

He was sick and tired of being fed small fish every day, so he took it upon himself to find a new source of protein. When a flock of birds took up residence near his watery home, he lured a feathery treat his way in the smartest manner ever. Watch closely or you just might miss how he gets one to stray too close to his chompers...

Read More: He Was Left Swimming Without A Lifejacket, But The Unlikeliest Hero Came To His Aid

video-player-present

Did you catch it? I had to watch a few times...

The whale spits out a fish and waits for one of the birds to go after it! That poor bird didn't know what hit him. If you're a fan of this whale's sneaky attack, don't forget to SHARE this video with your friends.

Trending Now

When Mom Was Killed In A Car Crash, Her 5-Year-Old Showed Incredible Strength

Trending Now

This Clever Pup Knows Exactly Where Ice Comes From And Stops At Nothing To Get It
Submit Content

Load another article