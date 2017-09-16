20 Smiling Pets That'll Make Your Life So Much Better

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

If you’re scrolling around online, chances are you’ll come across at least one news story or video that is sure to bum you out.

And if the morning news doesn’t already put you in a rut, then something as simple as sleeping through your alarm, spilling coffee down your dress clothes, or even missing the bus can make you feel like crawling under a rock and hiding for a while.

But even though the internet comes with plenty of drawbacks, there's at least never a shortage of precious animal photos and videos. These 20 cheesin' pets are sure to bring a smile to your face!

1. This pooch can't help but crack a smile whenever he sees his favorite people.

2. That's a face only a mother could love.

3. You'd smile too if you had a butterfly on the bridge of your nose.

4. Hamming it up for the cameras yet again.







5. This pooch is always picture ready.

6. He may play coy at first, but once he warms up to you, he's nothing but smiles.

7. Such a dignified stance.







8. "Hi mom, I've been waiting for you for hours."

9. He really is handsome!

10. Ok doggies, now let's get in formation.







11. Straight-up cheesin'.







12. Who said fuzzy pets were the only ones that smiled?







13. It's finally time for a siesta.







14. "Hooman. Hello. Time to get up."







15. A pleasant (piggy) grin can go a long way.







16. It's his party and he'll smile if he wants to.







17. This is probably the last animal you'd expect to see smiling, but here we are.







18. Corgi cuddles are the best!







19. I think I just died from cuteness overload.







20. Making the world a better place, one smile at a time.







These critters aren't letting life stand in the way of their happiness. Hopefully these smiling pets have given you a bit of joy to help get you through your day!