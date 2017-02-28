Ad Blocker Detected

Shelter Dog Learns An Adorable New Trick That Lands Him A Forever Home

FEBRUARY 28, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
As it turns out, you can teach an old dog new tricks.

The Front Street Animal Shelter sees hundreds of animals come and go, but it can be difficult to make each and every one appeal to adoptive pet parents. But unlike many of the animals at the shelter, Riley has a personality that makes everyone smile. And since smiling is infectious, the staff taught him to do it on command. The boy's a natural!

My face basically looks just like his right now!

And with a smile like that, it comes as no surprise that within just a few days of going viral, Riley found himself a much-deserved forever home.

