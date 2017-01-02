Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

After a heavy snowfall, tons of people go outside to make snow angels and build snowmen.

One of the best parts of winter is seeing all the fun creations in yards everywhere. Whether they're children's imaginations come to life or fantastical snowscapes created by artists, they all contribute to a winter wonderland.

After a 2016 blizzard, one family in Lanham, Maryland, decided to go all out when they created a massive igloo in their front yard. Far from a regular igloo, this one has bells and whistles you wouldn't even think to ask about.

It has a working fireplace AND surround sound inside. Amazing.

video-player-present

Read More: These Two Neighbors Got Into An Epic Snow Fight That You Have To See

It looks so cozy that I think I could spend a few nights in there! Try building one of these the next time it snows, and share this if you're impressed with their igloo-building skills.

Giphy