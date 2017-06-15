Ad Blocker Detected

A Pregnant Woman Visited Her Grandma In The Hospital, But She Wasn't Carrying A Baby

JUNE 15, 2017  
Sarah Gzemski
One long-standing rule at hospitals is "no pets."

After all, the place would become a petting zoo, and the fur and hair flying everywhere might impede treatment. Not to mention all the allergic reactions! (Well, at least they'd already be in the hospital.) Over the years, this hard and fast rule has been tested by lots of people, and sometimes even the hospital staff has to admit that some love from a fur baby is the most healing thing a person can get.

One young woman recently snuck her grandmother's dog into the hospital to cheer her up, and the way she did it was so unexpected and hilarious that her story is taking over the internet.

Shelby Hennick's grandmother recently was hospitalized after a reaction to her medication made her paralyzed. She was sad and lonely, so Shelby thought of her dog Patsy.

Thinking quickly, Shelby grabbed a blanket and concealed Patsy, pretending to be pregnant. “Patsy was quiet the whole time, she actually kept licking my arm. I’m pretty sure one of the nurses had her suspicion but she walked away! Thank god!" she said.

Thanks to the kindness of the nurse who looked the other way, Patsy and Grandma had a joyous reunion, and the visit helped her continue her fight.

This is almost too sweet to handle. Here's hoping Grandma makes a full recovery so she can be home with Patsy soon. Share this with the dog lovers in your life who will love this story!

