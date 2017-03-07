Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Salem Khan has spent the last 30 years delivering sacks of “presents” back to the wilderness, but let me be the first to tell you that this man is no Santa Claus.

Khan has been a snake catcher for more than half of his life. Each day, he wrangles anywhere from 25 to 30 snakes in Bhopal, India, and bags them up. He thinks of the slithering serpents as friendly creatures that are helpful to our world because they kill creatures that pose a threat to farms.

You might be wondering what exactly Khan ends up doing with the snakes. As you'll see in the video below, he takes them out to the middle of the forest and unleashes them all at once when no one is around.

Khan waits until early evening to release the snakes because the earth is the coolest at that time of day. "If the earth is hot, it might cause problem to the snakes who always prefer to stay in cooler places," he said.

I've had my fair share of odd jobs, but this is one occupation I'm going to stay far away from.