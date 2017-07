Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

If there’s two animal you’d never expect to get along, they would be Staffies and snakes.

Fortunately, this calm and collected Staffordshire terrier is proving that even the mostly unlikely duos can become the best of friends. Dozer can’t get enough of his owner's pet snakes and has become quite the snake charmer himself. And while snakeskin isn’t a fashion trend I would normally get behind, I think this pup looks dashing in his slithery necklaces.

Dozer is certainly braver than I’ll ever be!

He's cool as a cucumber! Would your dog react this way to snakes? Let us know in the comments.