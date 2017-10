If you were approached by a wild, hungry snake, chances are you wouldn't be too thrilled.

This man, on the other hand, couldn't have been happier when one came right up to him and started slithering up his leg. That's because this wasn't the first encounter between the 79-year-old and the female snake. In fact, he'd come there to see if she remembered him!

After she poked her head out of the water, it seemed as if she recognized him right away and had no fear approaching him.







Of course, the fish in his hand was more than likely her greatest source of motivation.







Either way, though, their encounter (and his reaction) was surprisingly adorable. Check it out below.

Who else was grinning during the entire length of that video? I know I was!