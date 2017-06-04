Just when you thought nature couldn't get any freakier, this snake shows up.

When Christopher Reynolds and his wife, Nina, saw it on the side of the road in Texas City, Texas, they noticed something that looked like a tail poking out of its mouth -- but they never guessed it would be another snake. That's when the startled reptile began throwing up its meal...which was still alive.

Watch as the world's luckiest snake escapes from the belly of the other relatively unharmed in the amazing footage they shot below.

(via IFL Science)

According to IFL Science, snakes will only reguritate their prey when they feel distressed, which may have been brought on by the approaching couple. Share if like Christopher, you can't believe the other snake is still alive!