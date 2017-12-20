Ad Blocker Detected

What These Two Nurses Did With Babies For Snapchat Fame Is Totally Uncalled For

DECEMBER 20, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

Nurses, especially those who work with babies, are expected to provide the best care possible for their patients -- something these women definitely didn't do.

Allyson Thompson, a corpsman stationed at the Naval Hospital of Jacksonville in Florida, lost her job back in September when screenshots of photos she'd shared on Snapchat made their way onto Facebook. People who saw them expressed their outrage to the hospital and news stations alike, and it's not hard to see why.

One photo shows her flipping off an infant in her care, accompanied by the caption, "How I currently feel about these mini Satans."

In another, she holds a baby up by the arms and appears to make the infant dance. Joanie Barrett, another corpsman at the hospital, had reportedly taken part in these photos as well.

In response to the incident, the hospital stated the "staff members have been removed from patient care and they will be handled by the legal system and military justice." More on this story below.

It may have been all fun and games for these ladies, but I'm sure the parents didn't feel the same. Not only was their conduct completely inappropriate, but using a small baby as a puppet could have really hurt the child.

