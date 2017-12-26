Ad Blocker Detected

Snapchat Can Be Annoying, But These Doggie Snaps Make It All Worthwhile

DECEMBER 26, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

It's not up for debate. Dogs are basically the kings of the Snapchat jungle.

Not many animals can boast that they have their own filter, but if you haven't taken a laughable snap of you and your friends trying on the dog ears and tongue for size, then you're Snapchatting all wrong. But when the doggy filter just won't do, why not incorporate your own dogs into your epic Snapchat stories? Not only do doggies make your Snapchat 100 percent cooler, but their shenanigans are sure to be priceless.


Here are some of the absolute best doggy-centric Snapchats that are the ir-RUFF-utable cutest.

Here are some of the absolute best doggy-centric Snapchats that are the ir-RUFF-utable cutest.

Imgur / chocolateistheanswer

Imgur / FingerDeepWithinTheBorderline

Imgur / YogurtParty

Reddit / Wubbalubbabudbud

Reddit / operationnos

Reddit / schmerbert

Reddit / dickfromaccounting

Reddit / r_gavin09

Reddit / hawk-queen

Reddit / whatIreddit

Reddit / Incorrect_name

Reddit / eatdeadpeople

Twitter / jessvallance1

Reddit / endstonegolem

Reddit / JustHavinAGoodTime

Reddit / itsonlyliz

Reddit / UnBoxingJon

Twitter / gr80nes

Twitter / HeyVeronica

Reddit / NikkiGun

Reddit / Hotpocket1229

Imgur

Twitter / JadoElizabeth

Twitter / 618_mail

Reddit / BookerDeWittsCarbine

(via Bored Panda)

These doggos are taking over social media and the Internet without even knowing it. Hopefully this encourages all the dog owners out there to keep the Snapchats coming!

