Men Really Love Their Sneakers, And What He Did To Protect His Is Next-Level Funny

DECEMBER 8, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
I didn't really know this until I had a younger brother, but some men are really into their sneakers.

Women get accused all the time of caring about shoes too much, but you haven't seen crazy until you've seen a grown man with his basketball sneaker obsession. In some ways, I get it. They cost a whole bunch of money, so you've got to keep them protected.

That's why when one man proposed to his girlfriend, he decided that the top of that shoe was NOT going to crease when he got down on one knee. His solution? Well, you've got to see it to believe it.

He slips his foot right out of his Air Jordan Concords, and his girlfriend can't help but laugh. Ultimately, she said yes! Watch the whole thing below.

I can't be alone in thinking this is kind of adorable. Judging by her gorgeous shoes and good taste, I'd say these two are a match made in Heaven.

