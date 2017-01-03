When I was a kid, I remember times when I wished (especially during Christmastime) that I could have an unlimited supply of money to buy all the toys I wanted.

While this little girl didn't exactly get that, she definitely came close when she swiped her mom's phone and ordered everything she wanted for Christmas. She knew that the phone could only be unlocked with her mom's fingerprint, but that didn't deter her at all.

Meet six-year-old Ashlynd from Maumelle, Arkansas. She's a huge fan of Pokémon and was dying to get Pokémon toys as gifts. She clearly must not have had much faith in Santa, because she decided to take matters into her own hands.

While she and her mom, Bethany Howell, were watching a movie together on the living room couch, she noticed that her mom fell asleep. She knew that her opportunity had come.

The little criminal mastermind grabbed the phone and used her mom's thumb to unlock it.