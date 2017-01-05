Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

At one point or another, we've all shared a living space with someone that's an obnoxious snorer.

There's nothing worse than trying to get some much-needed sleep while the eardrum-rupturing sounds of someone "sawing logs" echoes throughout the room. And while countless studies have been performed to find out new ways to stop snoring, one man discovered that the best way to combat a snorer is to fight fire with fire, so to speak.

Unable to take his precious pooch's nighttime noises for even a minute longer, YouTuber Tal Solomon takes out his phone and plays a video of the dog snoring right in his pup's ear. At first, the slumbering pet is unfazed, but after Solomon turns up the volume, it awakens dazed and confused.

"What's that sound? Oh wait, it's me!"

