When He Had Enough Of His Dog's Loud Snoring, He Came Up With A Hilarous Solution

JANUARY 5, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
At one point or another, we've all shared a living space with someone that's an obnoxious snorer.

There's nothing worse than trying to get some much-needed sleep while the eardrum-rupturing sounds of someone "sawing logs" echoes throughout the room. And while countless studies have been performed to find out new ways to stop snoring, one man discovered that the best way to combat a snorer is to fight fire with fire, so to speak.

Unable to take his precious pooch's nighttime noises for even a minute longer, YouTuber Tal Solomon takes out his phone and plays a video of the dog snoring right in his pup's ear. At first, the slumbering pet is unfazed, but after Solomon turns up the volume, it awakens dazed and confused.

"What's that sound? Oh wait, it's me!"

Share this video with your loved ones who suffer from insomnia thanks to someone else's horrible snoring. It might just give them the solution that they so desperately need!

