Watching 10,000 Snow Geese Take Flight Together Is Pretty Incredible. Check It Out!

When we think about birds who fly south for the winter, we often think of geese.

While I'm more accustomed to seeing the brown and black Canada goose, their more glamorous counterpart is the snow goose. With all white plumage, it's pretty obvious where they get their name, and when a whole flock is landed in a field or on a lake together, it can really look like the landscape is covered in snow.

Flocks can number 10,000, or more, and it's amazing to witness them in the air together. Have you ever seen a flock of geese take off at the same time? It's pretty amazing, and someone recently caught some snow geese at just the right moment.

They were hanging out on Lake Massawippi in Canada when they suddenly took to the skies. It's really a sight to behold!

I'd love to see something like this in person. What an amazing thing to catch on video!