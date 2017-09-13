Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Incredible Footage Shows Something Rare That All Animal Lovers Have To See

SEPTEMBER 13, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
LIFE
Sarah Jewel
See more stories..

Sarah Jewel

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

Of all the big cats, one of the most elusive is the snow leopard.

Not only have they adapted over millions of years to blend in with the snow, they also tend to live in remote areas where it's difficult to film them. Scientists, however, have been determined to learn as much as they can about this endangered species, which is so threatened that it's on the IUCN Red List of Endangered Species.

In China, however, new footage has emerged that shows something incredibly rare that might just show some hope for the future of snow leopards.

There are fewer than 7,000 snow leopards in the wild, and there may be only 2,500 adults of reproductive age.

There are fewer than 7,000 snow leopards in the wild, and there may be only 2,500 adults of reproductive age.

Wikimedia Commons

Due to its symbolic nature and endangered status, the governments of all 12 countries that encompass its habitat, including Afghanistan, Pakistan, China, India, and Russia, all came together to create laws to protect the animal.

Due to its symbolic nature and endangered status, the governments of all 12 countries that encompass its habitat, including Afghanistan, Pakistan, China, India, and Russia, all came together to create laws to protect the animal.

Wikimedia Commons

Zoo conservation efforts have been successful, but since new nature preserves were established, snow leopards in the wild have been thriving.

Zoo conservation efforts have been successful, but since new nature preserves were established, snow leopards in the wild have been thriving.

Wikimedia Commons

One example of this success in the wild is these adorable cubs, who were filmed in a den on a nature reserve in China.

One example of this success in the wild is these adorable cubs, who were filmed in a den on a nature reserve in China.

Screenshot DailyMail

They're totally adorable, and they'll grow up to continue expanding the snow leopard population.

(via Wikipedia)

That's amazing! Here's hoping these cubs grow up healthy and happy and that we'll have snow leopards for many years to come.

Trending Now

She Put Paper Towels In A Car Window To Make A Point Every Parent Needs To Hear

Trending Now

They Offered Their Daughter Beer And Drugs. Now They're Paying The Ultimate Price

Load another article