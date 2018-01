Playing in the snow is a pastime many people (and animals) enjoy during the cold months.

But as demonstrated by these funny horses, some like it better than others. When you're all warm and cozy inside your house, the wintry landscape outside might look a little less frigid than it really is, which probably explains the animals' willingness to step out of their stable and venture into the snow.

But as soon as the horses' legs sank into the white stuff, they turned around and booked it straight back inside. Watch as they hilariously turn from excited to regretful in the span of a few seconds.

I've been doing the same as them all winter long. Something tells me we're all counting the days until spring.