One of my favorite things to watch is dogs doing agility courses.

They seem so excited and happy to be weaving, jumping, and dodging like the real athletes they are. Most of us don't have the equipment to turn our pups into agility superstars, but that didn't stop one dog owner in Calgary, Canada. They decided to use something they had in huge supply: the snow in the backyard.

There are jumps, tunnels, twists, and turns in this course, made for Linus the dog, much to his delight. Watch him zoom!

This is such an awesome idea. Dog owners up north should definitely give this a go!