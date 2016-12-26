Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Shoveling snow can be back-breaking work, especially if you live somewhere that gets slammed with feet of the stuff each winter.

It's wet and heavy, and it can be exhausting to work for so long in the cold. Some people really have snow shoveling figured out, though. Fortunately for us, they're willing to share their tips and tricks in video tutorials that are so satisfying. With these winter life hacks, you'll be back inside your house curled up under blankets in no time at all.

1. Perfect for really deep snow! Try cutting it into segments before lifting with your shovel.

video-player-present

Read More: 20 Projects And Hacks That'll Make You Want To Stock Up On Tinfoil

2. Add a rope to your shovel to avoid having to bend down and hurt your back.

video-player-present

3. If you can't find a shovel, get creative with the large, flat objects you have laying around.

4. This contraption churns the snow to make it easier to push out of the way.

video-player-present

5. The wider the shovel, the easier it is to tackle something like a large driveway. This hack is great if you've gotten just a few inches of snow.

video-player-present

6. A DIY plow can easily be attached to the back of any car. Simple AND cheap!

video-player-present

7. Leaf blower + powdery snow = pure genius.

video-player-present

Read More: This Guy Turned His Fully Functional Shotgun Into A Guitar Because Humans Are Insane

Absolutely amazing. Make sure to share these tips and tricks with the person in your family who does the shoveling. Stay safe and warm!

Giphy