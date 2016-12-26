Ad Blocker Detected

If You Hate Shoveling Snow, Check Out These 7 People Who Have It Down To A Science

DECEMBER 26, 2016  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
Shoveling snow can be back-breaking work, especially if you live somewhere that gets slammed with feet of the stuff each winter.

It's wet and heavy, and it can be exhausting to work for so long in the cold. Some people really have snow shoveling figured out, though. Fortunately for us, they're willing to share their tips and tricks in video tutorials that are so satisfying. With these winter life hacks, you'll be back inside your house curled up under blankets in no time at all.

1. Perfect for really deep snow! Try cutting it into segments before lifting with your shovel.

video-player-present

2. Add a rope to your shovel to avoid having to bend down and hurt your back.

video-player-present

3. If you can't find a shovel, get creative with the large, flat objects you have laying around.

Facebook / Viral MishMash

4. This contraption churns the snow to make it easier to push out of the way.

video-player-present

5. The wider the shovel, the easier it is to tackle something like a large driveway. This hack is great if you've gotten just a few inches of snow.

video-player-present

6. A DIY plow can easily be attached to the back of any car. Simple AND cheap!

video-player-present

7. Leaf blower + powdery snow = pure genius.

video-player-present

Absolutely amazing. Make sure to share these tips and tricks with the person in your family who does the shoveling. Stay safe and warm!

Giphy

