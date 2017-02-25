This House Looks Like It's From A Storybook, And The Inside Is Even More Amazing!

If you've always wished that you could jump inside your favorite Disney classic, look no further than this magical home.
I'm a huge fan of all things Disney, but "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" holds a special place in my heart. While having seven men and woodland creatures at your beck and call would be awesome, I think we can all agree that one of the most memorable aspects of the movie is their adorable woodland cottage. Believe it or not, a strikingly similar house is now for sale, and it could be yours -- if you have $925,000 to spare, that is!
Over a small, stone bridge in Olalla, Washington, you'll find...
...a cottage that's right out of a fairy tale! And if you're in awe of the exterior, just wait until you see the inside.