This House Looks Like It's From A Storybook, And The Inside Is Even More Amazing!

If you've always wished that you could jump inside your favorite Disney classic, look no further than this magical home.

I'm a huge fan of all things Disney, but "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" holds a special place in my heart. While having seven men and woodland creatures at your beck and call would be awesome, I think we can all agree that one of the most memorable aspects of the movie is their adorable woodland cottage. Believe it or not, a strikingly similar house is now for sale, and it could be yours -- if you have $925,000 to spare, that is!

Over a small, stone bridge in Olalla, Washington, you'll find...







...a cottage that's right out of a fairy tale! And if you're in awe of the exterior, just wait until you see the inside.







The stone walls and round door make the home, located at 3395 SE Hidden Way, feel like a cozy cave.