Oh, You Want To Play Soccer Without This Hilarious Pup? Not So Fast.

If a random person ran across a soccer field and interrupted a game in progress, chances are that fans and players alike wouldn't be very amused.
But as soccer fans in Argentina recently proved, it's a whole different story when it comes to intruders of the furry (and adorable) variety. They were have a great time watching the San Lorenzo team play against Arsenal de Sarandi on September 16, but things got way funnier when a stray dog decided to join in.
She had a blast chasing the ball around and trying to take it for herself.
And when players tried to grab her, she gave them plenty of sass.
She even scored a nice chew toy in her post-match interview with TyC Sports!
Watch as the adorable pup totally steals the show!video-player-present
(via BoredPanda)