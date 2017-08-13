Ad Blocker Detected

This Guy's Incredible Tricks Will Thrill You (And Make You Scared For His Safety)

AUGUST 13, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
They say that if you want to overcome your fears, you have to face them head on -- but this guy took his to a whole other (and slightly terrifying) level.

John Farnworth can pull off some pretty cool tricks with a soccer ball. Okay, that's a bit of an understatement. In fact, the 31-year-old holds multiple Guinness World Records for his amazing moves as a soccer freestyler. But as a person who's always striving to push his limits and abilities to greater heights, he recently decided to perform tricks atop a 600-foot radio mast in Lancashire, England.

It took Farnworth nearly an hour to climb to the top of the structure. "It might surprise some people but I am actually quite scared of heights," he <a href="http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4771082/Freestyle-footballer-shows-skills-atop-600ft-mast.html" target="_blank">said</a>.

"I always like to push myself, especially something I have a fear of. It was quite windy up there but it was not quite as bad as I had expected."

Watch below as Farnworth shows what he can do without dropping his ball, and don't be surprised if it leaves your palms a little sweaty.

Though he was safe and strapped in at all times, I'm betting it didn't make him any less afraid. That's why he deserves a lot of props for doing it anyway and pulling off some seriously impressive stunts.

