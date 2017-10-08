Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

'I Have No Idea What You're Talking About' Funny Sock Thief Dog Is Caught In The Act

OCTOBER 8, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

As much as we love them, our pets could stand to learn a thing or two about personal space.

When it comes to our personal belongings, if they see it and want it, then they have it. If you've ever had a pup, you know the annoyance that comes with seeing one of your things in a slobber-covered heap on the floor.

As if it wasn’t already difficult enough to find matching socks that haven’t been eaten by mysterious sock monsters, one family has to deal with this guy. After being caught in the act hoarding a pair of socks fin his mouth, this guilty-looking pup tries his best to play stupid. Unfortunately, nobody’s buying it.

Even after putting on his best puppy dog face, this pooch wasn’t getting off the hook for his sock-related crimes.

video-player-present

Somebody give this dog a bone!

Giphy

Trending Now

A Woman Describing Her Experience Seeing Another Mom At The Store Will Make You Smile

Trending Now

These Babies Are Totally Disgusted By What Their Parents Have The Nerve To Call Food

Load another article