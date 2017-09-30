This Girl Asked For Nothing But Socks For Her Birthday. The Reason Why Is Inspiring.

Sometimes the most generous people among us are those who are suffering themselves or have the least to give. That's why they're so inspiring.
One 12-year-old girl's only wish for her birthday was to helps others. Since she was eight years old, Emma Donkor has been dealing with neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to form in the brain, spinal cord, and nerves. Her life definitely hasn't been easy, but she's more concerned about making things easier for the friends she's made at the hospital.
Emma has been a patient at Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford for the past four years.
She knows how rough it can be for other children who spend a lot of time in the hospital, so she came up with a great way to brighten up their days and keep their feet warm at the same time.