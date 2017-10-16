He Took The Top Off A Soda Can And Grabbed A Carrot. What He Did With It Is So Cool

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

One of the most exciting things about getting into DIY crafts is realizing how versatile the things around us are.

The everyday items in our houses have a purpose, but the more we can do to reduce, reuse, and recycle the better. Fortunately, there are people out there far more clever than me who have amazing ideas about how to make the most of the things we would usually discard.

Take aluminum cans, for instance. Most of us recycle these in huge quantities. What if we could use them for something else? Here are 10 awesome ideas from around the web.

1. These practical uses are absolute lifesavers. I could see the peeler being so useful when camping!

2. If you want something more whimsical, these hot air balloon decorations are adorable.







3. It'll be Christmas before you know it! Spruce up that tree with these Santa bellies!







4. So it's not a working camera, but your photographer friends will all be dying to get their hands on this.







5. Industrial, functional, chic. What's not to like about this soda can tab light?







6. If you love to bake but don't want to spend a fortune on cookie cutters, why not make your own?







7. Metal stamping is all the rage, but it can be expensive if you don't have the right tools. Life hack: use aluminum cans.







8. Speaking of camping, you can even turn a soda can into a portable camp stove.







9. Add colorful wind chimes to brighten up any back yard on the cheap.







10. Making these fun purses with kids would make an entire afternoon awesome.







I can't wait to try out #7. Which one is your favorite? Let us know in the comments, and check out all the other awesome projects people have come up with on Pinterest.