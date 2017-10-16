Ad Blocker Detected

He Took The Top Off A Soda Can And Grabbed A Carrot. What He Did With It Is So Cool

OCTOBER 16, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
LIFE
One of the most exciting things about getting into DIY crafts is realizing how versatile the things around us are.

The everyday items in our houses have a purpose, but the more we can do to reduce, reuse, and recycle the better. Fortunately, there are people out there far more clever than me who have amazing ideas about how to make the most of the things we would usually discard.

Take aluminum cans, for instance. Most of us recycle these in huge quantities. What if we could use them for something else? Here are 10 awesome ideas from around the web.

1. These practical uses are absolute lifesavers. I could see the peeler being so useful when camping!

If you want something more whimsical, these <a href="https://enterdiy.com/reuse-aluminum-cans/reuse-aluminum-cans-2/" target="_blank">hot air balloon decorations</a> are adorable.

EnterDIY

It'll be Christmas before you know it! Spruce up that tree with these <a href="https://www.craftymorning.com/diy-santa-gift-tags-using-soda-can-tabs/" target="_blank">Santa bellies</a>!

CraftyMorning.com

So it's not a working camera, but your <a href="http://www.lovefrombe.com/2013/07/decorative-camera.html#.WeN5axNSwWq" target="_blank">photographer</a> friends will all be dying to get their hands on this.

Love From Be

Industrial, functional, chic. What's not to like about this <a href="https://the3rsblog.wordpress.com/2011/10/17/soda-can-tab-small-pendant-light/" target="_blank">soda can tab light</a>?

The 3 Rs Blog

If you love to bake but don't want to spend a fortune on cookie cutters, why not <a href="https://diyhshp.blogspot.com/2011/03/do-you-have-picky-eater.html" target="_blank">make your own</a>?

DIY Home Sweet Home

<a href="http://stowandtellu.com/diy-soda-can-metal-stamping/" target="_blank">Metal stamping</a> is all the rage, but it can be expensive if you don't have the right tools. Life hack: use aluminum cans.

Stow and Tell U

Speaking of camping, you can even turn a soda can into a <a href="http://www.ehow.com/how_12340111_turn-soda-cans-portable-camp-stove.html" target="_blank">portable camp stove</a>.

Add <a href="http://www.madebymarzipan.com/?tutorial=recycled-wind-chimes" target="_blank">colorful wind chimes</a> to brighten up any back yard on the cheap.

Made by Marzipan

Making these <a href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/poptoplady/4461636841/" target="_blank">fun purses</a> with kids would make an entire afternoon awesome.

Flickr / Claudia Zimmer

I can't wait to try out #7. Which one is your favorite? Let us know in the comments, and check out all the other awesome projects people have come up with on Pinterest.

