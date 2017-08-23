This Week's Eclipse Was Super Cool, But There's A Bizarre Story Associated With It

The recent solar eclipse was a rare, exciting event in which many got to witness the moon briefly blocking out the sun.
Most celebrated by donning their specially-made glasses and looking up into the sky, but one small town in Kentucky did things a bit differently (and way more bizarre). This year, residents of Kelly organized their seventh-annual "Little Green Men Days" festival during the eclipse and 62 years after a woman named Geraldine Sutton-Stith says aliens touched down on her farm and attacked her family, otherwise known as the Kelly-Hopkinsville encounter.