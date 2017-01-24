People Were Horrified By What They Saw In This Mom's Facebook Live Video

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

When a parent wants to clean the house, although it might be considered a relatively simple task, there’s often one thing standing in their way: their kids.

Young kids don’t know any better when it comes to making messes and demanding attention, and this means that keeping a tidy house is nearly impossible. But for how difficult it may be, most parents find a way to juggle their kids and their chores without resorting to extreme measures.



Unfortunately, this mother never quite mastered the juggling act, and after she streamed a live video of her cleaning tactics, she was arrested.

Shayla Rudolph is facing a felony abduction charge for taping her two-year-old child to the wall while cleaning her living room.

In the Facebook Live video that the 18-year-old woman streamed while this was going on, all of her family and friends could hear her say to her son, “Don’t make me put more tape up there.”

At one point during the video, the young boy was shown with a small piece of packing tape covering his mouth.

Rudolph wasn't trying to hide her unique parenting technique. She said to her viewers, “You can’t clean without them running around, tearing up? Tape them to the wall. You can’t cook or none of that because they running around? Tape them to the wall.”

A concerned viewer reported the mom to the Reynoldsburg Police Department. Soon, she was arrested.

Her son will be in the custody of Franklin County Children’s Services until he can be placed into the care of close family members.

Read More: A Little Girl's Life Was Forever Changed Because Of Her Parents' Sadistic Actions

You can learn more about what Rudolph did and see some of the live video below:

video-player-present

(via CBS News)

Share this story if you believe that no child should ever be treated the way that Rudolph treated hers.